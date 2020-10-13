Extra €50 million in funding announced for Arts council and live entertainment

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath announced that an extra €50 million in funding will be allocated for the Arts council and live entertainment supports.

It will increase the overall funding for the arts council to €130 million.

Speaking during the launch of Budget 2021 this afternoon, Minister McGrath said:

“Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on arts, cultural and sporting activities. The spaces that brought us together, often in celebration of some of our most talented people, for now, lie empty and slient.”

“I am also pleased to announce that additional funding of €14 million will be provided for the Gaeltacht and Irish language sector next year, bringing its funding allocation to over €78 million. €8 million will be provided for Údarásna Gaeltachta, €2.8 million for Irish Language & Gaeltacht Support Schemes, €1.7 million for An Foras Teanga and €1.3 million for the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language.”

In relation to sport, he announced an increase of €36 million in funding for Sport Ireland, €7 million for large-scale sports infrastructure and €2 million for major sporting events.

Sources of income

Reacting to today’s news, Words Ireland, the body that represents Irish writers said the announcement of increased funding of €50 million to the Arts Council is hugely welcome and can help Ireland’s writers to recover from the imposition of lockdown measures that have decimated their incomes.

Words Ireland Chairperson Michael McLoughlin, said;

“Irish writers and illustrators were severely affected by COVID-19 and will greatly welcome today’s news that total Arts Council funding will rise to €130m.

“Only a small fraction of author earnings come from book sales; writers and illustrators make the majority of their income in the community, visiting schools, libraries and prisons, at literary festivals and arts centres and teaching creative writing classes.

“These sources of income have been decimated. It’s become clear that literature is as much a part of the ‘Live Arts’ sector as music or theatre. Independent publishers are also struggling, with so many lost opportunities to promote new Irish writing and reduced footfall in bookshops. Now, more than ever, the literature sector needs support, and the announcement of this funding will go a long way”.