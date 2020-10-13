Fundraising cycle for Carlow’s Martin Dunphy

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

A fundraising campaign has begun to help bring Martin Dunphy home to Carlow town

A fundraising cycle in aid of a Carlow man will take place this Sunday.

Members of Éire Óg in Carlow are taking part in a 100km cycle around on Carlow this Sunday to raise funds for Martin Dunphy.

Martin suffered a life altering injury following a fall at home and family and friends are fundraising to put in the place the specialised care to be able to bring him home.

Martin previously played for Éire Óg while his three children, Ross, David and Hannah Dunphy are all members of Éire Óg.

Club members who are doing the run include: Robbie Moore, Cathal Kelly, Brendan Kavanagh, James Ruth, Johnny Furey, Jordan Lowry, James Brennan, Cormac Mullins, Turlough O’Brien, John Gilligan, Tommy Wogan, Richie Mahon, Simon Rea, Paul McElligott and Derek Hayden. People can donate here.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Pets paws for prayer at drive-by blessing in Graiguecullen

Tuesday, 13/10/20 - 4:00pm

Most new cases of Covid-19 in county around Carlow town

Tuesday, 13/10/20 - 1:56pm

Carlow in line to get €11m funding from government

Tuesday, 13/10/20 - 10:26am