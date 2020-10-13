Fundraising cycle for Carlow’s Martin Dunphy

A fundraising cycle in aid of a Carlow man will take place this Sunday.

Members of Éire Óg in Carlow are taking part in a 100km cycle around on Carlow this Sunday to raise funds for Martin Dunphy.

Martin suffered a life altering injury following a fall at home and family and friends are fundraising to put in the place the specialised care to be able to bring him home.

Martin previously played for Éire Óg while his three children, Ross, David and Hannah Dunphy are all members of Éire Óg.

Club members who are doing the run include: Robbie Moore, Cathal Kelly, Brendan Kavanagh, James Ruth, Johnny Furey, Jordan Lowry, James Brennan, Cormac Mullins, Turlough O’Brien, John Gilligan, Tommy Wogan, Richie Mahon, Simon Rea, Paul McElligott and Derek Hayden. People can donate here.