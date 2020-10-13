May they rest in peace

Nora Kelly (née Whelan)

Loughsullis, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny / Borris, Carlow

Formerly of Rossenarra, Kilmoganny / Tinnecarrig, Borris / Coolroe, Graiguenamagh. At St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown in the loving care of the Nursing Staff at St. Bridget’s Ward. Predeceased by her husband Jim, son Daniel and baby daughter Mary, parents Jack and Nora Whelan, sisters Nan, Bridie, May and Katie, brothers Andy, Kevin, Paddy and Ned. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Maria (Reid), sons John and Seamus, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Mag and Anne, grandchildren Daniel, James, Shane, Aoife, Dan, Marina, Sarah and Lizzie, great-grandchildren A.J. and Cuan, brothers Martin and John, sisters Berry, Lizzy, Nellie, Maggie and Julia, her many nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Due to Government public restrictions a private wake will take place. Funeral to arrive at St Owen’s Church, Kilmoganny for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, (Max. 25 people in church) followed by burial afterwards in Ballymurphy Cemetery, Co. Carlow.

Johnny Collins

Johnny Collins, Newtown, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 12 October, 2020 at Saint Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Frances & James and brother Tom.

Johnny, deeply regretted by his sister Shelia Tobin, brothers Maurice, Killian & Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Tuesday from 7pm until 9pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 12 noon in the All Saints Church, Fenagh followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Please adhere to Government guidelines in relation to social distancing if in attendance.