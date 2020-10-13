Tinryland ICA spent summer knitting gorgeous blankets

By Elizabeth Lee

THE industrious ladies of Tinryland ICA refused to let the pandemic quench their energy and so took to knitting.

They also spend long hours sewing and crocheting and the results are stunning, colourful blankets.

The blankets are a perfect size to work as knee warmers and will be donated to the residents of local nursing homes and other worthy causes. President of the guild Valerie James reckons that they’ll have about 30 blankets to give away after the members spent the summer outdoors working in small groups and enjoying each other’s company – within Covid-19 regulations, of course.

“As we had no meetings since March, we found this project personally satisfying and a way of connecting with one another. Some groups did their knitting and sewing on patios in their gardens while chatting and drinking a cuppa,” Valerie smiled.

While so many members gave generously of their time and commitment to this craft, special mention has to be given to June Lawlor and Eileen Fanning for going over and beyond the call of duty in supplying the members with bags of knitted squares for assembly.

‘This project has shown the selfless giving and generosity of our members’ – Valerie James

Other members who were also much involved in the hard work were Denise McGrath, Bernie O’Halloran, Julie Holohan, Anna Foley, Phil Nolan, Mary Ryan, Patsy Fitzharris, Valerie O’Toole, Frances McDonald, Marie Byrne, Lorna Collier and Valerie James. A relative of Julie’s, Breda Nolan, voluntarily donated some beautiful crochet blankets to the guild for distribution and Tinryland ICA would like to thank her for this. The group is one of 19 guilds in Carlow and it has 23 members.

Bernie O’Halloran also spent some of her time in lockdown making scrubs for the hospitals. Even though these arrived in kit form, they required skill to put them together.

Valerie would like to take this opportunity to thank two volunteers (non-members), Ann O’Neill, Palatine and Josephine Cleary, Tinryland, who kindly offered to help out with sewing scrubs also. Their work is appreciated. Valerie also wishes to thank all the members who took part and got involved in this project.

“It was a great idea and will be enjoyed by many as the winter approaches,” Valerie concluded. “This project has shown the selfless giving and generosity of our members for the welfare and comfort of our senior citizens. The blankets will be distributed shortly before the winter sets in.”