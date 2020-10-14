Aaron Brady sentence to be handed down today

The sentencing hearing of Aaron Brady is due to get underway this morning.

The 29-year-old, from Crossmaglen, Co Armagh was found guilty of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe seven years ago during an armed robbery outside Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth.

Brady denied any involvement, claiming he was laundering diesel at the time of the shooting on a wet night in January 2013.

He fled to the US afterwards, but was eventually brought back to Ireland, and following the longest trial in the history of the State, he was found guilty, of taking part in the robbery and of the murder of Det Donohoe.

Det Donohoe’s family will be given an opportunity to deliver victim impact statements after which Brady will be handed the mandatory life sentence.

He will not be eligible for parole for 40 years.