Appeal for witnesses to fatal accident

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí in Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Monday 5 October at approximately 3.45p.m. at Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision that occurred when a tractor overturned on the main road. The male driver of the tractor, (late 50s), was removed to St Lukes’ Hospital in a serious condition. The driver of the tractor has since passed away.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or for any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at this time on Monday 5 October, between 3.15p.m. and 4pm, to make this footage available to Gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.