May she rest in peace

By Suzanne Pender

IT was a birthday to remember for Ken Tucker on Friday 2 October, as he reached the terrific age of 90 amid a flurry of cards, gifts and well-wishes.

Following his recent wonderful interview in The Nationalist, so many were keen to mark his milestone birthday – in fact, Ken has been simply overwhelmed by all the lovely messages. “I must have opened 50 cards here in the shop on Friday alone and all the messages and people coming in or saying it to staff … it’s been incredible,” says Ken.

“I’ll never get around to thanking everyone personally so I just want to say publicly a huge thank you to absolutely everyone … I never expected this,” he smiles.

The well-known watchmaker and jeweller still has tremendous energy and passion for life and nearly 70 years on since he first opened Douglas Jewellers on Tullow Street he’s still comes into work every day.

“When you’re busy, the time just goes and I’m always and forever at something. No, I’ve no intention of retiring; when you enjoy what you do and as long as the good Lord gives me the strength, I’ll be here.”

Ken, his wife Kay and their immediate family celebrated his 90th birthday with a meal in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on the Saturday evening.