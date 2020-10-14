Blessing’s Blog – Part 1

HERE’S my very first blog, which I hope to be doing on a weekly basis, whilst I am at home here in Ireland, prior to me going to America in January 2021 and the intention is to continue with them, during my time ‘across the water’ and I do hope that you enjoy them, as we go forward.

Coming off the back of a very strong FAI Cup quarter-final performance last week, where we beat Galway 3-2, the whole team were in very good spirits for our match this week against DLR Waves in the UCD Bowl.

DLR are a team that’s not to be underestimated, as they have been in fine form recently, particularly against some of the teams in the top half of the table, so we were going to have our work cut out to get something out of the game.

I was very excited, as I was getting my first senior start of the season, so I was hoping that I could prove the confidence shown in me by putting in a good performance and I think that it’s safe to say that I did!

After a very close opening, on the half-hour mark, a lovely through ball, from my team-mate Lauren Kelly, put me through on goal and I fired in a shot to the far left bottom corner, with my trusty right-foot, to give us a 0-1 lead.

I was overjoyed, it was something that we’d been working on in training so it felt really good to be able to re-produce it where it really matters!

My team-mate Aoibheann Clancy doubled our lead near the end and we came out with a 2-0 victory, in what was a very close Away game.

Every match counts as we enter the second phase of fixtures next week and as a team, we know that we just can’t afford to drop any points and this has created a good competitive mentality throughout the squad and everybody is fighting hard to be in the starting line-up.

This is a great environment to be in. When you want to improve and as a young player, I strive for competition and areas for improvement and I just hope that I get more starting opportunities, to prove my worth before I travel on my next big journey, in my life, when I travel to America to the University of Southern Mississippi on scholarship, in January.

Throughout the game, we had to battle hard, as well as stay composed and we certainly succeeded in that, so it augers well for future games.

Next week, we play Shelbourne, another top team, at home in Ferrycarrig Park and hopefully, we’ll be able to bring our momentum into this game,as well !

Blessing Kingsley currently plays for Wexford Youths in the Womens National League