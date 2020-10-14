Cut-price staycation packages in Co Carlow hotels to attract local visitors

By Elizabeth Lee

“WE don’t want a wasteland of closed businesses. We need hotels, restaurants, bars and cafés to survive because, if they close, it’ll be a long time before they’ll get back.” That’s the view of Colin Duggan, general manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow.

While the hospitality sector has been hit hard by the latest Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions, local hoteliers are fighting back and have come up with an ingenious way to attract customers and still abide by the regulations. Establishments like the Woodford Dolmen and the Seven Oaks Hotel are offering cut-price deals featuring a slap-up steak dinner, a cheap room and a full breakfast for as little as €109 per couple.

Dubbed ‘the Carlow Steakation’, the Woodford Dolmen package was created to generate room sales in the face of strict travel restrictions. The 80-bedroom hotel is running at less than 10% capacity and with local people urged not to stray from their own county, the staycation package is one way to attract visitors.

“We started the campaign last week, when we heard about the restrictions, and 20 couples from Carlow came for a staycation. It was heart-warming to see – it put a smile on our faces,” said Colin, who is also president of the Carlow Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a great opportunity for people to see their own county and see what’s on their doorstep.”

Elsewhere, the Seven Oaks Hotel is offering a similar package. ‘The Carlovian Getaway’ includes dinner plus a glass of wine and chocolates for just €129 per couple.

However, cheap deals can only work in the bigger establishments, where they have space to accommodate visitors and still stay within the guidelines. Hotels such as the Lord Bagenal in Leighlinbridge have been forced to close for as long as Level 3 restrictions are in place.

“We looked at the statistics and figures and it wouldn’t pay us to open. A lot of our business is as a wedding venue and in food and beverages. To serve 15 people outside is not viable; we’d usually serve hundreds of customers on a Saturday night,” said James Kehoe, owner of the Lord Bagenal. “Operating a takeaway business is quite difficult, too, because you need volume.”

The Irish Hotels Federation wrote to local TDs ahead of today’s budget on behalf of the 36 hotels and guesthouses in the constituency. Its members are asking for the wage subsidy scheme to continue, for VAT to be reduced to 9%, help with cashflow and a waiver on local rates. The federation also estimates that some 4,600 jobs, or 75% of the total employment, are at risk because of Covid restrictions in counties Carlow and Kilkenny.

“Our industry has been directly affected by the Level 3 restrictions. The government has a role to play to help us get through this. We’re not looking to make a profit; we need to maintain our businesses and look after our staff. We need to make sure they have jobs; it’s in the government’s interest that they stay off the dole and in employment,” said Colin Duggan.