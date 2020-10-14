Further restrictions for the North to be announced today

New restrictions for Northern Ireland are expected to be announced today, after nearly 6,300 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the past week.

The Stormont Executive met late last night to debate whether to lock the region down for four weeks.

The North’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young have already recommended a country-wide lockdown lasting four to six weeks.

The aim is to reduce the reproduction rate of the virus to below one additional infection for every person diagnosed.

Ministers have been warned that it is not considered likely that the R rate can be less than one with both schools and hospitality open.

The senior health officials have urged school closures for a period within the lockdown, though not necessarily for the entirety of it.

They have said action needs to be taken within days and have identified the six-week lockdown as providing the best chance of Northern Ireland reaching Christmas without the need for another.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill say they gave “painstaking consideration” to the next steps.

She says she knows people will be concerned about their livelihoods, but protections will be put in place for businesses, workers and families.

The Sinn Féin politician says there will be an update this morning.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, which has the highest incidence rate, Brian Tierney says he is fearful hospitals may get overrun.

“What you have to do if you’ve got to follow the restrictions. You’ve got to make sure that people are washing their hands regularly, wearing a face mask and doing all they can to maintain distance.”