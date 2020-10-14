Text message will notify people of Covid-19 results

The official cumulative figure of Covid-19 in Carlow rose by another six cases on Wednesday evening. There has been a worrying 48 cases in the last two weeks and 28 cases in the last seven days.

Nationally, Ireland reported its single biggest daily increase today in Covid-19 since figures first started to be published in April.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 1,095 as of midnight Tuesday 13 October.

Of the cases notified today:

529 are men / 552 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

246 in Dublin, 185 in Meath, 128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, 63 in Kildare and the remaining 342 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 232 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. Nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.

“We each need to reduce contact with other people as much as possible, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, practicing physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “People must now make choices. Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act.”