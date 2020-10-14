May she rest in peace

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

RIP

 

Nora Kelly (née Whelan)
Loughsullis, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny / Borris, Carlow

Formerly of Rossenarra, Kilmoganny / Tinnecarrig, Borris / Coolroe, Graiguenamagh. At St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown in the loving care of the Nursing Staff at St. Bridget’s Ward. Predeceased by her husband Jim, son Daniel and baby daughter Mary, parents Jack and Nora Whelan, sisters Nan, Bridie, May and Katie, brothers Andy, Kevin, Paddy and Ned. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Maria (Reid), sons John and Seamus, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Mag and Anne, grandchildren Daniel, James, Shane, Aoife, Dan, Marina, Sarah and Lizzie, great-grandchildren A.J. and Cuan, brothers Martin and John, sisters Berry, Lizzy, Nellie, Maggie and Julia, her many nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Due to Government public restrictions a private wake will take place. Funeral to arrive at St Owen’s Church, Kilmoganny for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, (Max. 25 people in church) followed by burial afterwards in Ballymurphy Cemetery, Co Carlow.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Birthday ‘boy’ Ken thanks well-wishers

Wednesday, 14/10/20 - 5:00pm

John’s exploits on 2FM win €3,000 for hospice

Wednesday, 14/10/20 - 4:00pm

Cut-price staycation packages in Co Carlow hotels to attract local visitors

Wednesday, 14/10/20 - 12:26pm