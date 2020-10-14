Birthday ‘boy’ Ken thanks well-wishers

Nora Kelly (née Whelan)

Loughsullis, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny / Borris, Carlow

Formerly of Rossenarra, Kilmoganny / Tinnecarrig, Borris / Coolroe, Graiguenamagh. At St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown in the loving care of the Nursing Staff at St. Bridget’s Ward. Predeceased by her husband Jim, son Daniel and baby daughter Mary, parents Jack and Nora Whelan, sisters Nan, Bridie, May and Katie, brothers Andy, Kevin, Paddy and Ned. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Maria (Reid), sons John and Seamus, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Mag and Anne, grandchildren Daniel, James, Shane, Aoife, Dan, Marina, Sarah and Lizzie, great-grandchildren A.J. and Cuan, brothers Martin and John, sisters Berry, Lizzy, Nellie, Maggie and Julia, her many nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Due to Government public restrictions a private wake will take place. Funeral to arrive at St Owen’s Church, Kilmoganny for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, (Max. 25 people in church) followed by burial afterwards in Ballymurphy Cemetery, Co Carlow.