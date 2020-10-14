Revenue seize €20k worth of cannabis and €20k in cash

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Revenue officers seized 1kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €20,000 today in an intelligence led operation.

The illegal drugs were discovered following a search, under warrant, of a house in the Kildare area.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Custom Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Kildare District Detective and Divisional Drugs Units. Gardaí arrested a female who is currently being held at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Separately, earlier today at Gorey District Court, Revenue officers were granted a three month cash detention order by Judge John Cheatle. This followed the seizure of €20,000 at Rosslare Europort on Monday when, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers stopped a vehicle that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation. A man, originally from Lithuania, was questioned in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to both operations.

These operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Private car traffic down a further 15% in past week

Wednesday, 14/10/20 - 6:10pm

‘Sex on demand’ comment was prejudicial, argues Quirke’s barrister

Wednesday, 14/10/20 - 6:00pm

Woman threatened to send “compromising” photos of man to friends and family

Wednesday, 14/10/20 - 6:00pm