Private car traffic down a further 15% in past week

A schoolboy who fell on a bike rack hurting his finger as he left Chinese classes has settled his High Court action for €55,000.

Zach Zheng his counsel Michael Byrne SC told the court ended up later losing the tip of his left index finger after he suffered a crush injury in the fall.

Counsel told the court the then seven year old boy was leaving St Louis High School, Rathmines, Dublin, where he had attended Chinese classes when the accident happened. The boy he said walked across the bike rack and fell and the bike rack came down on him hurting his finger. Counsel told the court the boy suffered a very nasty injury . He had surgery in hospital but they could not save the top of the finger.

Zach Zheng, Bellarmine Hall, Stepaside, Dublin had through his mother Lisa Xiao sued Aihua Chinese School Ltd with offices at Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and the board of management of St Louis High School, Charleville Road, Rathmines, Dublin as a result of the accident five years ago.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure the premises was safe and suitable for children and an alleged failure either by way of examination or testing to ensure that the bicycle rack was secure and safe.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure the appropriate securing measures were undertaken in relation to the bicycle rack and an alleged failure to ensure the rack was secured to the grounds using fixing holes and fixed in place using concrete.The claims were denied.