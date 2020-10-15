Two boys offered €10,000 after drinking out of date milk from Tesco

By Ann O’Loughlin

University Hospital Waterford has apologised to the family of a 10-year-old boy for the failings which caused his devastating brain injury at birth.

The apology was read out in the High Court today as Kevin Dunphy English settled for €20.75 million his High Court action against the HSE over the care he received at his birth in the hospital.

In a letter to the Dunphy English family, University Hospital Waterford said on behalf of the staff and management of the hospital it wished “to express sincere apologies for the failings on the part of the hospital that caused the devastating brain injury to your son Kevin at his birth.”

Kevin, it said, suffered permanent profound disabilities which affect him in every facet of his life .

It added: “The hospital understands that neither this apology nor any financial compensation recovered in court proceedings will assuage the continuing heartache that the family must feel every day. The hospital acknowledges that Kevin’s disabilities are and will continue to be a cause of major hardship for Kevin and his family.”

Kevin’s counsel Dr John O’Mahony SC with Cian O’Mahony BL told the court a lot of red lights were flashing but went unheeded before the boy’s delivery. It was their case if Kevin had been born an hour earlier at the Waterford Hospital, he would have been saved injury. The baby, counsel said, was in intensive care for the first 24 days of his life.

Kevin has cerebral palsy and requires round the clock care. He has to use a wheelchair for long distances and has an extremely limited vocabulary of about eight or nine words. Counsel said Kevin’s parents Jane Dunphy and Seamus English from Co Kilkenny had dedicated their lives to their son’s care.

The High Court today approved a final lump sum settlement in Kevin’s case of €18 million, which along with interim settlement pay-outs totalling over €2 million in the last five years brings the total in the case to €20.75 million.

Kevin’s mother, Jane Dunphy told the court the family are delighted and relieved to have come to the “end of a long road” in the legal process. “It has been a very long road. Kevin is good and he is happy. Every day he is a challenge. We are going to care for Kevin and do the best way we can for him,” she told Mr Justice Cross.