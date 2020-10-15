Calls for support bubbles for those living alone amid ‘cruel’ household visit ban

Courts will continue to operate in counties under Level 4 restrictions.

In a statement, the courts service say strict social distancing will be in place across Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal as well as the requirement of wearing a mask while in the building.

It is reminding people that accessing justice is an essential service so travel beyond a county boundary for a court appearance is allowed.

The Courts Service has reviewed the measures for Level 4 to apply to the Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan areas from midnight tonight.

They said that “keeping courts open to provide safe access to justice remains a key priority, alongside the provision of education, as referenced in the Government’s Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021.

“The courts in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan therefore continue to stay open with protective public health measures in place, to support the safety of all staff and court users. All court users are expected to support the continued safe operation of courts by adhering to the protective public health measures in place.

“Staff and members of the public are reminded that in terms of travel accessing justice is an essential service so travel is permitted, and alternative methods to public transport, where possible, are encouraged.”

They said only those who have business in court should attend. If changes to court sittings or lists are required, for any reason, that information will be available on the news feed at www.courts.ie and on Twitter @CourtsServiceIE

Finally they said, the Courts will only be able to stay open as long as safety is a priority for everyone. All court users, at this critical stage in the pandemic, should be supporting the practice of the public health measures we are all now very familiar with.