Calls for support bubbles for those living alone amid ‘cruel’ household visit ban

By Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said there is ongoing contact and communication between medical and political personnel on both sides of the border in relation to the transmission of Covid-19.

In response to criticism from public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally who told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that if it was an animal welfare issue there would be an all-island approach, Mr Coveney said as a former Minister for Agriculture he said he was aware of how animal disease control worked on an all-island basis.

However, Covid-19 was more complicated than an issue of animal welfare, he told the same programme.

It comes as yesterday it was announced that Northern Ireland would be subject to a period of intensified Covid-19 restrictions, with executive ministers agreeing to closures of schools, pubs and restaurants as 1,217 new cases of the virus and four further deaths were recorded in the region.

Across the border, the Republic’s Government announced a nationwide ban on the majority of household visits as well as the move of counties Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal to Level 4 of its Living with Covid-19 plan, meaning all non-essential retail will close.

Schools in the Republic will remain open across all areas subject to either Level 3 or Level 4 restrictions.

Full consistency

Mr Coveney said there were video conferences on a regular basis “essentially comparing notes” between he and his Northern Ireland and UK counterparts, and also between the chief medical officers in both jurisdictions.

There was a need for a collective approach, he said. However, the Northern Ireland Executive got its advice from a different source, he pointed out. “Sometimes there’s not full consistency there.”

The numbers from Northern Ireland in recent days were worrying, but there had been action from the Northern Ireland Executive in the last few days.

Mr Coveney said the Taoiseach was right when he said it could get worse before it gets better.