Record number of Covid-19 cases reported

Donal Kavanagh

Donal Kavanagh, Rathnafishogue and The Garage, Hacketstown, Co Carlow and formerly Kilpipe, Annacurra, Co Wicklow on 15 October 2020 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Lily, son Peter, daughter Helen, daughter-in-law Mairead, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Eva, Pia and Peter, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 11 o’clock until 8pm adhering to social distancing, (masks must be worn). Funeral arriving at St Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown (max 25 people) on Saturday for 12 noon.

Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery. Donal’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie

House private Saturday morning please.