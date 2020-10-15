Two boys offered €10,000 after drinking out of date milk from Tesco

By Vivienne Clarke

Ireland’s stated capacity of 100,000 tests per week for Covid-19 has been reached, according to director general of the HSE Paul Reid.

The health service can carry out the target of 100,000 Covid-19 tests per week and had carried out 103,000 tests in the past week, with 99,000 lab results completed in the same time period, Mr Reid told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

More than 15,000 tests per day were being carried out, with the figure closer to 18,000 at present, he said.

The HSE chief said “we will always meet demand” for testing but the best lines of defence were what the public could do. Their actions could put a drain on that capacity, he warned.

Funding was not a constraint, but everyone was concerned about the hospitalisation numbers which were beginning to have an impact on non-Covid care. This in turn will mean the demand for intensive care beds will build, he said.

Winter

Mr Reid warned that there is a “real concern” about winter services in hospitals. All healthcare workers were very concerned, he said.

Healthcare workers do not want to be the last line of defence. There was now a call to arms to the public to protect them, Mr Reid said.

In the event of a surge the system had capacity for 350 to 360 intensive care beds. Using high dependency and post-operative beds could expand that. However, some hospitals were already using their surge capacity, he said.

The growing numbers of Covid-19 cases in nursing homes were also a cause for concern, but it would be impossible to “put a ring of steel” around nursing homes. Again it was up to the public to modify their behaviour, Mr Reid said.

With regard to increased testing in nursing homes, Mr Reid said 220,000 such tests had been carried out to date and there was a lot of “self swabbing” going on.

“Whatever is the right thing to do, we will mobilise,” he said. If weekly tests were required then they would be done, he added.