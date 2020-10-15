Calls for support bubbles for those living alone amid ‘cruel’ household visit ban

By Kenneth Fox

Irish people check their phones on average 58 times per day, according to a new study from Deloitte.

The study also found that 87 per cent of phone users check their phone within the first hour of waking up, with a third of people checking their phone within the first five minutes.

65 per cent of 18-24 year-olds believe they use their smartphones too much, while 62 per cent of us use our phone to check our bank balances.

In terms of the impact of Covid-19, the study found that 40 per cent of Irish workers claim it is easier to work from home compared to only 26 per cent for UK workers.

In terms of the Covid tracking app, 50 per cent of respondents said they would support the Government’s usage of information generated by smartphone or other devices for contact tracing.

63 per cent of respondents said they would support the use of heat-sensitive (thermal) cameras in well-populated areas to identify those with high temperatures.

The survey was carried out between May and June this year, as the country began to exit Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Commenting on the report, Harry Goddard, chief executive of Deloitte Ireland said:

“Technology has provided a huge array of opportunities for individuals, organisations, communities and even governments to adapt to new ways of working and living during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Despite the challenges associated with the pandemic, technology has increasingly become an integral part of all of our lives, and will continue to have a significant role to play in the fight against COVID-19 at home and across the world.”