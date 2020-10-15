Explainer: why are former Debenhams workers picketing?

A meeting between Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe and the Supreme Court Chief Justice Frank Clarke to discuss the golf dinner controversy has been postponed for the fourth time.

In a statement issued this afternoon on behalf of the the Chief Justice, he said he had received correspondence earlier on Thursday which enclosed a “cogent medical report to the effect that he [Mr Justice Woulfe] is not in a position to take part in the resolution process at this time”.

The Supreme Court has been looking to address the controversy surrounding Mr Justice Woulfe’s attendance at the Clifden dinner.

A scheduled meeting was postponed last Tuesday at Mr Justice Woulfe’s request.

Mr Justice Clarke said it was necessary to cancel today’s meeting, he said: “The Chief Justice is committed to bringing the process to a conclusion as early as it is possible and appropriate to do so.”

Mr Justice Clarke had previously said he “will make alternative arrangements to convey his final views on the process to Mr Justice Woulfe” if Thursday’s meeting had to be postponed.

The Supreme Court judge attended the Clifden dinner event in August which allegedly breached Covid-19 restrictions.

There were 81 people in attendance at the highly controversial event at a hotel in Clifden which led to the resignation of attendees like Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary and EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.

Senator Jerry Buttimer also resigned as Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

A subsequent review of Mr Justice Woulfe’s attendance by former Chief Justice Susan Denham found he should not be forced to resign over the scandal.

She said this would be unjust and disproportionate.