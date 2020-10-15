Record number of Covid-19 cases reported

AN impromptu vintage run turned heads in Bagenalstown recently.

Several steam engines and about ten vintage cars took part in a spin around the town. One of the standouts was a resplendent vintage steam engine owned by Fred Jenkinson from Ballywilliamroe. His Wm Allchin steam engine recently returned from the UK, where it underwent an extensive overhaul over a period of three-and-a-half years. The engine has a new fire box, boiler barrel, stroke plate and front axle, among other things.

“We knew it would be gone a fair while, but didn’t know it was going to be as long,” said Fred. “It was a major operation … major work.”

Fred bought the steam engine in 1998. His son Steve is equally passionate about steam engines, while the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree, with granddaughter Zoe also mad keen.

It takes about two hours to get the steam engine moving, with the coals burning for steam to be generated. It will tip away at five miles an hour and requires two people to operate – one person to steer and the other to regulate gears and keep the coals burning.

The appeal of steam engines and vintage is the great people you meet, said Fred. “It’s the crowd of people who go around … great camaraderie.”

Fred couldn’t be drawn on putting a price on his beloved engine. “I wouldn’t put a value on it,” he said. “I don’t want the taxman calling!”

With the pandemic putting paid to annual vintage shows, the Bagenalstown run provided a nice safe showcase. Local man

Dylan Rea also took part with his Foden model engine, while Rory Nagle from Cork travelled up with his McClaren. James Lakes and other members of Carlow Car Club also hit the road in Bagenalstown.