Two boys offered €10,000 after drinking out of date milk from Tesco

A plan is needed now to save Christmas from Covid-19.

That’s the stark warning from the leader of the Labour Party, who says a clear plan is needed to preserve the hospitality and retail sectors.

Alan Kelly believes the government is not sticking to its own Living With Covid roadmap by introducing bans on household visits and club sports.

However, he says the biggest concern now is the festive season, for both shoppers and families.

Mr Kelly said: “After everything the Irish people have been through this year, it is absolutely imperative that families can have a Christmas that is as festive as possible in the circumstances. The Government need a set out a strategy to save Christmas in order to give the Irish public hope. Businesses also need hope at this time, this is the busiest time of the year for retail and they need assurances that they will be able to do as much trade as possible ahead of Christmas “

Socially isolated

He added: “If that strategy requires the entire country moving to a higher level in the very near future, then that is what we will have to do. Time is ticking on this so the Government need to get their act together on this quickly.

“There are a lot of people, particularly older people who are living alone or are isolated who are very, very worried and upset this morning, which I fully understand. They are upset at the thought of not being able to meet other people under the new restrictions, which is completely understandable. The Government need to put in place a strategy to help people who are living alone to not become socially isolated.”