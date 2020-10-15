Old engines roll in for vintage run in Bagenalstown

Another six cases of Covid-19 was reported in Carlow on Thursday evening.

The cases were among a staggering 1,205 confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre while three further deaths related to Covid-19 were reported. It is a record number of daily cases reported in a single day.

48 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Carlow in the last two weeks. The cumulative number of cases is 333.

There has been a total of 1,838 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 46,429 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today;

614 are men / 590 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

288 in Dublin, 173 Cork, 123 in Meath, 97 in Galway 63 in Cavan and the

remaining 461 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 241 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “There has been further increases across all key indicators of Covid-19 and the growth rate of the epidemic has accelerated since NPHET last met.

“Cases notified over the past week have increased by 82% compared with the previous 7 days, from 3,514 to 6,382 cases.

“The positivity rate over the past 7 days is now 6.2% and is continuing to increase.”

“The 14-day incidence in those aged 65 years and older has increased from 92.9 per 100,000 population on 7 October to 125 per 100,000 population on the 14 of October.

“The number of hospitalisations are increasing faster than the exponential growth modelling predicted. This indicates a rapidly deteriorating disease trajectory nationally.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “There is now a deteriorating epidemiological landscape across the EU. Many EU countries are experiencing increasing hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths related to COVID-19.

“Our priorities remain focused on protecting the medically and socially vulnerable, protecting childcare and education settings and preventing unnecessary disruption to non-COVID health and social care services.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The reproduction number appears to have increased and is now at 1.4 nationally. Modelling shows that if current trends continue, by October 31st, the number of cases notified daily would be in the range of 1,800 – 2,500 cases with over 400 people in hospital.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said: “The challenge we have now is much greater than earlier this year, as we are trying to suppress COVID-19 while maintaining our non – COVID services and providing safe environments in our acute settings.

“The higher the community transmission the more difficult it is to protect medically vulnerably people in all heathcare settings. We appeal to everyone to play their part in protecting patients, healthcare workers and frontline services.”