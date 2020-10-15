Highest number of Covid-19 cases reported in one day

By Elizabeth Lee
A RECENT survey conducted by regional radio station Beat 102-103 illustrates that the gender gap is still wide, even at home.
During the month of September, the radio station shone a spotlight on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the region. As part of its D&I strategy, the station conducted a survey online involving over 1,000 respondents.
The research was focused on a core objective: in a house where there are men and women living together, does equality exist, in terms of the distribution of general household activities?
Chief executive of Beat 102-103 Gabrielle Cummins explained why the station chose this subject for research.
“The advantages of equal partnership at home will, ultimately, help to create a society that is equal for women and, in turn, foster a workplace that is equal for women,” Gabrielle said.
The Beat boss referenced the latest data from the National Women’s Council of Ireland, which, she says, shows that “over 50% of women over the age of 15 are currently in the workforce and women make up 46% of all those in employment in Ireland. Women, however, are more likely to work part-time and are, on average, paid less than men.”
She added that “most of the care work is still done by women. This comes at a significant cost to women as they remain less economically independent and underrepresented in decision making.”
During the Covid-19 pandemic, people all over the world have discovered what it’s like to juggle work, childcare and a household.
For most women, however, Beat’s survey highlights that this last challenge is nothing new. Before delving into the findings, it’s worth noting that 70% of the 1,033 respondents said that they were in a relationship with someone of the opposite sex and 53% had one or more dependents. The key takeaways from the survey are:
-
70% of women do all or most of the household laundry each week.
-
62% of women are responsible for doing most or all of the household cleaning and even when the station got into the nitty gritty of duties, it seems women are more likely to do the less ‘glamorous’ cleaning jobs in the house, too. When asked ‘who cleans the toilet?,’ this was a task completed by 68% of women.
-
It seems when it comes to changing the sheets, this is not something that figures on the radar of most men linked to the survey. Results show that a massive 91% of women decide when the bed sheets need to be changed.
-
Deciding what to have for dinner is more of an even split, with respondents confirming that 54% of women make that decision nightly, but in terms of who cooks the dinner, again it’s women who do it most (58%).
-
Homework and driving on long journeys were more evenly shared among men and women with dependants.