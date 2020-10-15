Highest number of Covid-19 cases reported in one day

By Elizabeth Lee

A RECENT survey conducted by regional radio station Beat 102-103 illustrates that the gender gap is still wide, even at home.

During the month of September, the radio station shone a spotlight on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the region. As part of its D&I strategy, the station conducted a survey online involving over 1,000 respondents.

The research was focused on a core objective: in a house where there are men and women living together, does equality exist, in terms of the distribution of general household activities?

Chief executive of Beat 102-103 Gabrielle Cummins explained why the station chose this subject for research.

“The advantages of equal partnership at home will, ultimately, help to create a society that is equal for women and, in turn, foster a workplace that is equal for women,” Gabrielle said.

The Beat boss referenced the latest data from the National Women’s Council of Ireland, which, she says, shows that “over 50% of women over the age of 15 are currently in the workforce and women make up 46% of all those in employment in Ireland. Women, however, are more likely to work part-time and are, on average, paid less than men.”

She added that “most of the care work is still done by women. This comes at a significant cost to women as they remain less economically independent and underrepresented in decision making.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, people all over the world have discovered what it’s like to juggle work, childcare and a household.

For most women, however, Beat’s survey highlights that this last challenge is nothing new. Before delving into the findings, it’s worth noting that 70% of the 1,033 respondents said that they were in a relationship with someone of the opposite sex and 53% had one or more dependents. The key takeaways from the survey are: