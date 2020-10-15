Two boys offered €10,000 after drinking out of date milk from Tesco

By Gordon Deegan

A Wicklow town publican has been ordered to pay €10,000 to a traveller couple over the pub’s refusal confirm a booking for a birthday party to be attended by up to 50 women.

Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Adjudication Officer, Niamh O’Carroll Kelly has ordered the un-named limited company operating the pub to pay the local couple €5,000 each after finding that they were discriminated against under the Equal Status Act due to their membership of the Traveller Community.

The husband in the case made the booking for his wife’s 33rd birthday party that was to be attended by between 40 and 50 women in the function room.

It was agreed between the parties that the cost of the booking was €250 and the room was booked for April 4th, 2019. Finger food was to be provided.

The staff member told the husband that a deposit was required to confirm the booking.

The couple and their two children attended the pub within 15 minutes to pay the deposit.

Missing book

However, when they attempted to pay the deposit for the party, a staff member told them that he could not locate the book to confirm the event.

The staff member refused to take the deposit and notified the couple that the manager would call them back.

The couple told the hearing that it was clear that the pub had difficulties with their ethnicity and that the refusal to take the booking had left them humiliated and embarrassed.

They stated that the manager of the pub didn’t contact them by phone.

As a result, the husband phoned and spoke to a staff member who identified himself as the manager.

Phone call

However, when the husband identified himself, the manager started repeating the word “Hello” and stated he could not hear the complainant.

The manager could hear the husband before he identified himself.

The traveller couple told the WRC hearing that it is not accepted that there were difficulties with the phone line and contended that the staff member pretended not to hear the husband as he was refusing to take the booking for discriminatory reasons.

The husband phoned straight back and was told that the manager was unavailable. The husband told the hearing that this was not plausible due to the timeframe involved.

Uncontested evidence

The couple told the hearing that they were subjected to discriminatory behaviour when the pub refused to take the booking, pretended not to locate a book to take the deposit, refused to return/take calls and pretended not to hear the husband on the phone.

The couple submitted that the sole reason behind this behaviour is the discriminatory attitude of the pub due to their membership of the travelling community.

No representative for the limited company, which has its registered address in Tallaght, operating the Wicklow town pub attended the hearing.

In her findings, Ms O’Carroll Kelly stated that she was satisfied based on the uncontested evidence of the couple that they were treated less favourable than someone who is not a member of the travelling community when the respondent attempted to avoid taking their booking.