Finding a new home is paw-sible thanks to the dog shelter

Carlow saw its largest increase in reported Covid-19 cases in almost six months on Friday.

21 new cases were reported this evening in Carlow. They were among 1,000 new cases nationally along with three deaths.

Today’s Carlow figure is the single biggest daily figure since April.

There have been 68 new cases in Carlow in the last two weeks. Carlow’s Covid rate is 119.4 per 100,000 of population.

Of the cases notified nationally today:

478 are men / 520 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

254 in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the

remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 246 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.”