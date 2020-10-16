Two arrested in connection with fatal Ballyfermot shooting

By Vivienne Clarke

A six-week “circuit breaker” lockdown which brought Covid-19 cases down to low levels might allow for some economic activity in December and for some jobs to be protected, a health expert has said.

Although people thought that lockdowns were arbitrary and unfair, “this is what it is going to be like” unless the virus was eliminated, consultant gastroenterologist Dr Anthony O’Connor told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Hospitals were already using their surge capacity and if Covid-19 numbers were to increase to 2,500 a day in the coming weeks as predicted, the health service would be overwhelmed, he warned.

There could be 500 “potentially severe” symptomatic cases a day if the case numbers were to rise according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet)’s models and no hospital could cope with that, he said.

People were not being realistic about the level of threat and “grieving” the life they had by being angry, blaming or bargaining, he added.

A move to Level 5 needed to be part of an overall strategy and a medium-term roadmap would need to look at eliminating the virus further instead of using rolling lockdowns.

Second wave

On the same programme, the HSE’s chief clinical officer and Nphet member Dr Colm Henry warned that the widespread uncontrolled community transmission of Covid-19 represented “the greatest threat to our healthcare services.”

If nothing was done that would lead to hospitalisations and intensive care admissions that no healthcare system could deal with. Dr Henry also warned that it would be difficult to keep schools open if the rate of transmission continued to rise.

We are now seeing the impact on other countries that are ahead of us in their experience of this second wave. On hospitalisation, on intensive care units and tragically on deaths.

Dr Henry pointed out that on Thursday night there were 235 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the country’s hospitals, compared to eight at the beginning of August.

He said the two-week incidence rate of the virus had now surpassed 200, compared to just three per 100,000 at the end of July.

“There is no reason we would not expect our projections to be any different from what is happening in mainland Europe.”

Dr Henry refused to comment on reports that Nphet had sent a letter to the Government recommending a higher level of restrictions. Any recommendations had to go through the proper governance, he said.