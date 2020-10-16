Big jump in Carlow Covid-19 figure

By Suzanne Pender

THE local dog pound is making ‘huge efforts’ to rehome dogs and should be complimented for their efforts, a meeting of Carlow Co Council heard.

Members were discussing renewing the contract with Midland Animal Care to operate Carlow/Kilkenny animal shelter at Paulstown – a contract which also includes the post of a dog warden in each county.

The council agreed this week to approve the renewal of this contract with Midland Animal Care for a further two years.

Proposing the motion, cllr John Cassin recalled the fear and worry that existed two years ago about the future of the dog pound, adding that those fears had now been put to rest.

Cllr William Paton seconded the motion, adding that the service provided was “very good,” adding their advertising campaign to rehome dogs had to be complimented.

“They make a huge effort to rehome,” said cllr Paton.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue of dog fouling and recalled an earlier suggestion that nighttime patrols would be carried out by the dog warden to enforce the guidelines around this issue.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy stated that the function of the dog warden was the control of dogs, to also include the area of dog licences. Mr Brophy stated that a dog warden can issue notices in relation to dog licences.

Mr Brophy pointed out that dog licences, at a cost of €20, are available online and generated an annual income of €55,000, while expenditure was approximately €130,000.

He agreed that there should be “a targeted effort to get more licences.”