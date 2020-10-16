Two arrested in connection with fatal Ballyfermot shooting

Gardaí have launched a high visibility nationwide policing plan for this weekend.

Extra garda checkpoints will be in place across the country, as well as more patrols in public parks and landmarks.

Gardaí will also be engaging with people to ensure they are complying with public health guidelines.

The aim of the high visibility campaign is to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to stop criminal activity.

It comes as Level 4 restrictions came into effect for Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan last night, meaning all non-essential retail will shut.

The rest of the country is also currently at Level 3 which means people are not allowed to leave their own county unless for essential travel purposes such as for work or care.