Rural communities in Carlow boosted by 300k funding

Homeless rehoused in Carlow

Friday, October 16, 2020

A housing unit in Carlow town provided to a person who was previosuly homeless by the Peter McVerry Trust and Carlow Co Council

Six formerly homeless people have been given secure housing in Carlow in the last two years.

According to recently released figure, six Carlow tenancies were created under the government’s Housing First scheme were created in 2019 and the first half of 2020.

Housing First enables homeless individuals with high levels of complex needs to obtain permanent secure accommodation with the provision of intensive housing and health supports to help them maintain their tenancies.

Housing First is being delivered on a regional basis by the local authorities and the HSE.

