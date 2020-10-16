Rural communities in Carlow boosted by 300k funding

Almost €3 million euro has been provide to Carlow companies to helpt them restart their business in Covid-19 times.

2.9million has been paid to Carlow companies as part of the Restart Grant Plus up to 9 October. The funds are allocated through Carlow County Council and other local authorities and Carlow was given a 4.1 million euro allocation.

Under the scheme, small and medium sized businesses can now get between €4,000 and €25,000 to help o help with the costs associated with reopening and adapting to what is a very different environment.

To qualify for a grant, the important criteria are: