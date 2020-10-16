Pat’s pedal power pays off

Friday, October 16, 2020

 

 

Pat Carroll sets off on his charity cycle from Carlow town to Knockananna in aid of the Children’s Medical Research Centre at Crumlin Hospital

 

By Suzanne Pender

CYCLING and fundraising in the midst of a pandemic is no mean feat, but Pat Carroll from Knockananna is a man who loves a challenge.

Recently, he took on a charity cycle from Carlow town to Knockananna, a distance of approximately 32kms, to help raise funds for the Children’s Medical Research Centre at Crumlin Hospital.

With traditional fundraising ways closed to him due to the restrictions, Pat had to turn to online and set up a GoFundMe page to appeal for support. Pat raised a terrific €402 and would like to thank everyone who donated to this worthy cause.

Over the years, Pat has completed a terrific 36 marathons and numerous charity runs and activities for many good causes.

All of Pat’s efforts have helped to raise an astonishing €200,000 over the years for numerous charities, both local and national.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Finding a new home is paw-sible thanks to the dog shelter

Friday, 16/10/20 - 6:30pm

Big jump in Carlow Covid-19 figure

Friday, 16/10/20 - 6:00pm

The great outdoors never tasted so good

Friday, 16/10/20 - 4:28pm