Carlow becoming more bike friendly

A dozen communities across the County are to benefit from €310,000 in investment secured by Carlow County Council as a result of the Accelerated Town & Village Scheme Call.

Grants were awarded in three rounds with applications from Ballon, Hacketstown, Rathvilly ,

St Mullins, Ballymurphy, Countywide – Taste Marketing project, Tullow, Ballinkillen, Carrigduff, Rathanna, Newtown and Carlow Town been chosen by the department.

Projects will include upgrade of seating, paint schemes, shop local campaigns, upgrade of tourism trails, upgrade to playgrounds, development of community hubs, enhancement of facilities at community buildings, development of remote working spaces and the development of a Food & Drink countywide marketing campaign to support the tourism & hospitality industry.

Speaking about the overall package awarded under the scheme, cllr Tom O’Neill, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: “I am delighted that we as a council could work actively with communities to develop these 12 area projects which are designed to assist communities in their response to Covid”.

The cathaoirleach added: “The investment of €310,000 will make a big difference to the people who live, work, play and learn in these communities and it’s essential that we all work together in these times”.

Concluding the cathaoirleach said: “Personally, I’d like to compliment all the volunteers in communities who put forward the project proposals and to our roads and infrastructure , IT department and economic development team who worked to develop the proposals in particular Helen Ryan, economic development officer who is responsible for delivery of the scheme.”

Commenting on the programme for delivery of the schemes, Kathleen Holohan, chief executive with Carlow County Council, said: “As part of the application process we had to develop an accelerated model for delivery of these schemes which will be completed in the short term by our executive in partnership with our communities and our countywide partners in the form of County Carlow Chamber and Carlow Tourism”.

Ms Holohan added: “A significant part of the focus of the Town & Village Accelerated Scheme was supporting the business community and I’d encourage people where possible to shop local while also following the public health guidelines for the containment of Covid-19.”