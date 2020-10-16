Nphet recommends Ireland should move to Level 5 for six weeks

Gardaí have arrested two men this morning in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Ballyfermot on July 27th.

The incident in July saw a man in his mid-50s sustain fatal gunshot wounds after opening the front door of his home at Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot at around 11am.

The two men arrested this morning are aged in their early 30s and mid-20s and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Lucan and Clondalkin Garda Stations.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person with information on this fatal shooting to make contact with Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.