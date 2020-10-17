Pat Cooney: popular family man who was always in good humour

Calls for Christmas bonus to be brought forward

Saturday, October 17, 2020

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS for the minister for social protection and the finance minister to bring forward the Christmas bonus a month earlier this year was unanimously supported at this week’s council meeting.

Cllr Willie Quinn brought forward the notice of motion calling on the Christmas bonus to be paid a month earlier, pointing out that this will give people, especially elderly people, a chance to do their shopping due to Covid-19 restrictions.

I am calling on this, I think this would make things a lot easier and will give people extra time,” cllr Quinn said

The motion was seconded by cllr William Paton and  unanimously agreed.

