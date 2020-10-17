Pat Cooney: popular family man who was always in good humour

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS for the minister for social protection and the finance minister to bring forward the Christmas bonus a month earlier this year was unanimously supported at this week’s council meeting.

Cllr Willie Quinn brought forward the notice of motion calling on the Christmas bonus to be paid a month earlier, pointing out that this will give people, especially elderly people, a chance to do their shopping due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“I am calling on this, I think this would make things a lot easier and will give people extra time,” cllr Quinn said

The motion was seconded by cllr William Paton and unanimously agreed.