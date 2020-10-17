Christmas could bring present of Covid-19 vaccine, expert says

There have been eight new deaths and 1,276 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the State this evening.

Of the eight deaths confirmed today, one occurred in June, two in September and five in October. This means there has now been a total of 1,849 deaths related to the disease in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 69 per cent are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 31 years old.

There are 278 cases located in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and the remaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.

A crucial meeting is currently underway in Dublin between senior Government members and public health officials, as they prepare a decision on moving the country to Level 5 restrictions.

Today’s figures represent the fourth day in a row that new confirmed cases have hit four figures in the Republic. There are 260 patients being treated for the disease in hospital today, with 30 in intensive care as of 2pm this afternoon.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended that every county move to Level 5 for six weeks to regain control of the disease, which would mean everyone must stay within 5 kilometres of their home.

It comes as confusion surrounded new “circuit breaker” lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland which came into force yesterday evening, as fans turned up for a premiership clash in Coleraine Showgrounds.

A further 1,031 cases and two deaths related to the virus were confirmed in the region in the last 24-hour reporting period earlier today.

Multiple other European countries have reported record daily totals of Covid-19 cases this week, as a second wave sweeps across the continent.

In Italy, the figure has exceeded 10,000 for the first time, while Germany announced a new daily record of over 7,300 new cases yesterday.

A four-week night time curfew is also in place in France, as over 55,000 cases have been confirmed there since Thursday.