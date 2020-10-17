Pat Cooney: popular family man who was always in good humour

By Suzanne Pender

LOCATIONS throughout Co Carlow have benefited to the tune of almost €140,000 under the latest Town and Village Renewals Scheme.

A total of €40,000 was granted for the development of a public space at Potato Market, Carlow called The Carlow Exchange.

Tullow will receive almost €22,000 for upgrades to street furniture. Ballinkillen has secured over €32,000 for the development of its community centre, which will act as a remote working hub. Carrigduff has been granted €21,330 to upgrade the local playground and picnic area, while Rathanna and Newtown will benefit from €24,000 to install video conferencing and IT equipment.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the provision of €139,995 to communities in Carlow for public infrastructure improvements.

The funding is being delivered under the accelerated measure of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme as part of the July stimulus, with a further 137 rural towns and villages benefiting from €4.3 million in funding to help them adjust to Covid-19 restrictions.

“This funding will allow practical improvements to be carried out that will benefit communities in Carlow and will enhance the local amenities available to them,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“The development The Carlow Exchange public space is an exciting prospect for everyone living in Carlow town and I am excited to see the project completed,” she added.

“I am delighted that this funding is now available to help make improvements across our county. These funds are available immediately and work can begin within the coming weeks,” she concluded.