Christmas could bring present of Covid-19 vaccine, expert says

Gardaí have seized more than 2,400 fireworks at a premises in Dublin.

Officers from the Kevin Street divisional drugs unit carried out a search in the Dublin 8 area on Friday, gardaí said on Facebook.

Over 2,400 fireworks worth approximately €1,800 were discovered and seized.

The seizure comes as part of the annual Garda “Operation Tombola” campaign, set up with a focus on preventing and detecting the sale of illegal fireworks.

The joint campaign with the Dublin Fire Brigade and Department of Justice aims to remind people that it is a criminal offence to possess fireworks without a licence, which could lead to a €10,000 fine or five years in prison.