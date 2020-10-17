Christmas could bring present of Covid-19 vaccine, expert says

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in connection with a burglary which saw a masked man enter a house in Limerick and assault one of its occupants.

A man wearing a mask and armed with what is believed to be a knife broke into a house in the Kennedy Park area of Limerick City at around 5.30am on October 10th.

The man threatened the two occupants of the house and demanded money. He then assaulted one of the occupants and left the scene with a handbag containing cash.

Gardaí say the occupants of the house were “extremely shaken” by the incident but did not require medical treatment.

Gardaí immediately attended the scene following the burglary and carried out house-to-house enquiries, gathered CCTV from the area and carried out an examination of the scene.

Following their enquiries, gardaí carried out searches in the southside of Limerick City on October 16th during which they discovered clothing believed to have been worn by the suspect, a knife, and items stolen from the home.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested by gardaí as part of the same operation and brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Ennis District Court this afternoon at 5pm.