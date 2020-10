The incident took place at a house in Ballyfermot on Monday. File photo: PA

A man in his 20s has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing in Dublin.

The incident took place at a house on the Kylemore Road in Ballyfermot at about 5.20pm on Monday.

Another man in his 20s was hurt in the attack, but his injuries have been described as non life-threatening.

The person who has been charged is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.