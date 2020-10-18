New outdoor food outlets are popping up everywhere

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAI in Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Monday 5 October at approximately 3.45pm at Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision, which occurred when a tractor overturned on the main road. The male driver of the tractor, who was in his late 50s, was removed to St Luke’s Hospital in a serious condition and has since passed away.

Gardaí at Thomastown are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or for any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling in the area on Monday 5 October between 3.15-4pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.