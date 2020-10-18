Photos: Arrests as hundreds attend anti-lockdown Stormont protest

There have been three new deaths and 1,283 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

The figure represents a new record high for the Republic, in the fifth day in a row that the daily number of cases in the State has been a thousand or more.

Of the cases notified today, 68 per cent are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 31 years old.

As of 2pm this afternoon, 277 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised with 33 in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations have been seen in the past 24 hours.

There are 408 cases located in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties.

The figures come as Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said the Government will act to bring in new Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, saying that “decisive” and “nationwide” action will be taken.

Mr Harris said that current Level 3 restrictions had “not worked in terms of getting the virus to where it needs to get to” and the Government needed to balance restrictions with “what people can bear or sustain”.

[media=datawrapper]cAYD5[/media]

His comments come after political leaders received a briefing from health chiefs on Saturday over the surge in cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has now twice recommended that the country move to Level 5, the highest level of restrictions under the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan. Its current recommendation is a move to the level for a six week period.

There have also been 1,012 new cases of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland in the North, with five further deaths also reported in the region on Sunday.

There are 228 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital in the region, with 30 in intensive care.