Appeal for witnesses

Alice (Ally) Andrews (née rose)

Glenageary, Dublin / Borris, Carlow

Andrews (née Rose) Alice (Ally) (Glenageary, Co. Dublin and formerly of Borris, Co. Carlow) October 16, 2020. Suddenly, but peacefully. Much loved wife of the late John and dear mother of Gwen and Stewart. Very sadly missed by grandchildren Paul, Peter, Philip and Patrick, granddaughters-in-law Miki and Lynn, great-grandchildren Leon and Katie, partners Ger and Yvonne, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government regulations on public gatherings, a private Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, 21st October, at 2.30pm. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, can view the ceremony online at: https://vimeo.com/event/153499 or may leave their personal message in the condolences section below. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Meals-on-Wheels, 26 Corrig Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.

John (Jack) Jordan

Knockroe, Borris, Carlow

Pre – deceased by his baby daughter Mary and grandson baby TJ. Passed away on Saturday 17 October. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Oliver, Matthew and James, daughters Martina, Yvonne, Lorainne and Denise, grandchildren Christopher, Edel, Ava, Roisin, Jack and Zara, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Due to Goverment and Public Restrictions, a private family wake will take place at his residence. Funeral to arrive at St. Fortchern’s Church, Rathanna, for requiem Mass at 11am on Monday ( max. 25 people ), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Edmund J(Eddie) Cullen

Craan House, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday 15 October. Sadly missed by his loving wife Katherine, sons Patrick, Paul, Eddie (Jnr), Gerald and Jimmy, daughter Cheryl, Partners Sinéad and Sarah, son-in-law Bryan, grandchildren Senan, Ruan, Aurea, and James Edmund (Jnr), nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Saturday and Reposing at his home on Sunday. (Both Strictly Private Please) Funeral Mass on Monday morning arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge for Funeral Mass at 11oc. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Eddie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie online streaming services.