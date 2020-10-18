Appeal for witnesses

By Elizabeth Lee

WHEN the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to music festivals, field days, agricultural shows and other largescale outdoor events this summer, thousands of people lost their livelihoods overnight.

Musicians, roadies, sound and lighting staff were all immediately hit with the cancellation of concerts, but so, too, were all the ancillary businesses who service such events, including food trucks and coffee carts.

But rather than stay at home feeling sorry for themselves, some of these business owners thought outside the box. With no festivals or shows to go to, they set themselves up in their nearest town or village as people got used to the new normal and to socialising outside.

Hangry for Hotdogs

The smell of frying onions wafting through the air and the sound of burgers sizzling on the griddle are always alluring, especially when they come with a side of friendly banter and a bit of craic.

And so it is with Hangry for Hotdogs, a food stall run by husband and wife team Stephen Donoghue and Erin Byrne.

They’ve debunked to Weaver’s Square, Baltinglass after their usual venues like Tullow show and the Tinahely show fell foul of the pandemic.

The couple were determined to keep their business going and set themselves up in the market area of their nearest town Baltinglass.

“We wanted to bring something different here. We wanted to create something for the people to come to and enjoy,” Stephen explained. “We love the banter and the bit of craic, too. It’s what makes it. We do this all day long.”

Being locals themselves, they were conscious of using only local suppliers. One reason was to support local food producers, but another is for chain-of-supply reasons. If the entire nation went into another lockdown, Hangry for Hotdogs would still have supplies. The local butchers, Patterson’s, make the hotdogs for them, while Doyle’s butchers in Dunlavin provide their burgers. Their vegetables are supplied by local distributor Tom Sheehan, while the organic eggs they use come from Grace’s in The Glen of Imaal.

“We wanted to keep the money circulating locally. The businesses here have been so supportive,” Stephen added.

They also use locally-grown beetroot for their beetroot relish, while the recipe for their French bean dish has been used in Erin’s family for three generations.

They’ve been in situ in Baltinglass since August and, since that time, word has spread about the food stall.

They get all sorts of customers, including construction and office workers from the town, students from the local school, guards and ambulance men, farmers and mechanics.

All sorts of people are attracted to the colourful stall, including those who’d never dream of eating a hot dog.

“We love the atmosphere, we get all sorts of people,” Stephen said, before Erin added: “we especially love getting the older people. You can tell that they may not have been outside their own door in a while, so it’s lovely to see them.”

Hangry for hotdogs is open every day except Mondays