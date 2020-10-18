Boats continue search for dolphin Fungie ‘missing’ almost a week

  • Home >
Steady support for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in latest poll

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Support for Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party remains steady

Support for the Government parties is holding steady in the latest Behaviour and Attitudes Poll for The Sunday Times.

Fine Gael is up one point to 31 per cent, Fianna Fáil remains unchanged on 19 per cent, while there is also no change for the Green Party at 5 per cent.

Sinn Féin is down two points to 30 per cent, the Labour Party is up one to 4 per cent, and support for the Social Democrats is up one to 2 per cent.

Solidarity/People Before Profit are also up one to 2 per cent while there has been a drop in support for Independents and others, down four to 5 per cent.

It comes as the Cabinet is set to meet on Monday to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Political leaders received a briefing from health chiefs on Saturday over a surge of coronavirus cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended moving to Level 5 of the framework of the Covid-19 restrictions for six weeks.

