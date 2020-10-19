Two burglars jailed over ‘nasty’ break-in after being caught by residents

By Kenneth Fox

A further 1,031 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

No further deaths were announced this evening, meaning the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland is still 1,852.

Tonight’s figures brings the total number of cases in Ireland to 50,993.

There are currently 298 people in hospital with the virus and a further 34 in ICU.

[media=datawrapper]JtuZF[/media]

Of the cases notified today: 511 are men while 518 are women, 70 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 30 years old.

The Department of Health also said that of tonight’s cases: 235 are in Dublin, 232 in Cork, 60 in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry, and the remaining 410 cases are spread across 21 counties.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “If you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

“If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days.”

[media=datawrapper]cAYD5[/media]

It comes as the Government is understood to be preparing to move to Level 5 restrictions for six weeks, according to the Irish Times.

Ministers will be asked at a Cabinet meeting currently underway in Government Buildings to approve a return to the tightest restrictions under the Government’s living with Covid plan.

As part of the proposal going to Cabinet, the public will be asked to stay within 5km of their home. However, it is understood that schools and creches will remain open and elite level sport will be permitted.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will make a statement on the steps of Government Buildings at 9pm.

The Government is also considering curbs on off-licence hours as part of the escalation in measures. A closing time of 8pm has been suggested to bring Ireland in line with existing restrictions in the North.

It is likely that the new measures will come into force in the middle of the week to give the public time to adapt.