200 fewer permanent nurses since Covid-19 outbreak Dáil hears

Monday, October 19, 2020

An Post is offering to bring letters, cards and parcels to nursing and care homes for free all winter.

Starting today, all mail up to parcels weighing two kilos sent or received by residents is eligible for freepost.

People can also ask for a postal worker to check up on a friend or relative again, with the initiative resuming with renewed public health measures.

An Post spokesperson Anna McHugh says they want to give people the chance to connect in tough times.

“We’re seeing lots of local schools and groups are putting in a big effort to look after the seniors in their area, or people who are living in care homes and we know that it’s a great boost and just a great community connection for people of all ages,” said Ms McHugh.

“It’s what we all need, particularly heading into the winter,” she added.

To send post to nursing and care homes, all the sender must do is write ‘Freepost’ where the stamp would usually be affixed.

