Teenager questioned by Gardaí following stabbing in Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

This beautiful 4-bedroom, detached home is situated in the much sought-after development of Park Gate on the edge of Tullow town.

Number 12 Park Gate extends to a spacious c.1,850 ft², internal decor is airy and modern and the property boasts high quality finishes throughout. Solid stone floor tiles feature through the hallway, kitchen/diner, and utility areas creating a lovely through-flow.

Hand crafted kitchen cabinetry is topped off with solid marble counter tops and a curved island feature. The house benefits from two reception rooms, one of which is a bright and welcoming living room, the other suitable for many uses such as a games room or a dedicated home office, ideal in these times of remote working.

Upstairs you will find the well-appointed bedrooms (master en-suite), all with wood flooring and two of which have built-in wardrobes, and the fully tiled family bathroom. Externally, the property boasts extensive cobble-lock paving to the front affording plenty of off-street parking.

A generous rear garden has an attractive stone patio area in manicured lawn.

DNG McCormack expect a lot of interest in this property. Phone 059 9133800 to arrange to view.

Asking Price: €295,000