Teachers union calls for clarity as schools expected to remain open despite restrictions

New nationwide Covid-19 restrictions will be announced by the Government this evening.

Cabinet Ministers are expected to sign off on a plan that will merge aspects of Level 4 and 5 of the current Living with Covid plan.

Meetings continued through the day yesterday, assessing what the impact of enhanced restrictions will be on the country, with details of a second ban on evictions to last the duration of these restrictions were also being worked on.

The Government is unlikely to accept the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommendation of Level 5 for six weeks – instead implementing Level 4, with some added restrictions for three or four weeks, with the measures to be reviewed after that time, which could see them extended.

The Government is also thought to be examining social bubbles that would allow people to visit close family, provide care or check in with lonely and vulnerable people.

It is likely pubs and restaurants will move to takeaway only, with further travel restrictions also being considered.

Schools are expected to stay open with the importance of education being stressed over the weekend, along with needed supports for mental health and the risk of a further increase in domestic violence rates caused by another lockdown.

Ministers have also been discussing how to keep non-Covid healthcare functioning despite Irish hospitals coming under increasing pressure due to the recent surge in Covid cases.

This morning a team of senior Ministers will meet again to finalise their opinion before presenting a plan to the full Cabinet with the full system of restrictions expected this evening.